High School Extra: Cheektowaga tops I-Prep in tourney

Sometimes, a win isn’t as pretty as you’d hope.

“I’ve got to be honest, that was one of the ugliest games of basketball I’ve ever seen in the first half,” said Cheektowaga head coach Pat Cullinan after a 57-48 victory over International Prep in the Pioneer Motorsport Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Warriors mustered just 13 points in the first half; the Presidents, only 12. “The crowd wasn’t very large, they weren’t making a lot of noise so we had to create our own energy,” said Cullinan.

Cheektowaga, now 2-0, came to life in the second half behind strong play from junior Armondez Cleague, who led with 17 points. The 6-0 guard also sank four 3-pointers. This was the first time Cheektowaga had participated in the tournament.

Off to a good start, the Warriors will play Williamsville North on Tuesday. The Spartans stomped McKinley on Friday, 72-42 in the Jolly Boys Invitational to open their season.

Strong defense lifts Salamanca in victory

Tough defense from Salamanca, combined with a fine 21-point performance from junior Aaron George, was enough to stop a Clymer comeback in the Salamanca Tip-Off chapionship.

The Warriors’ narrow 57-52 victory over the Pirates came on the back of strong defensive play, led by senior captain Tyler Hedlund.

“He grabbed every rebound,” said Salamanca coach Adam Bennett.

Salamanca had maintained a 10-point lead late in the game, before a “punch in the mouth” from Clymer cut their lead to just one point, 45-44.

The Warriors were able to regroup and take home the tournament win. They now stand at 2-0 on the young season, a welcome sight after a rebuilding season last year.

“We put a premium on starting fast this year,” Bennett said.

O’Hara wins big over 2017 Class B finalists

Cardinal O’Hara took care of business Saturday, downing last year’s Class B championship runner-up Seton Catholic in the Tom Keenan Classic, 80-45.

The Hawks were led by 6-2 guard Jermaine Haynes, who finished with 27 points, including five 3-pointers

“He got hot,” said Hawks’ coach Tony Pulvirenti.

Pulvirenti noted he liked to schedule the “hardest” nonleague games for his team to give them a “challenge.”

Cardinal O’Hara’s next challenge is in two weeks, when they’ll meet Health Sciences on Dec. 15. The Falcons are fresh off of a 90-51 drubbing of visiting Governor Simcoe of Ontario.