HAWLEY, Doreen M. (Dynarski)

HAWLEY - Doreen M. (nee Dynarski)

November 28, 2018, of South Wales, NY; loving wife of Charles D. Hawley; dearest mother of Michelle (Jason) Conhiser and Kristie Hawley; beloved grandmother of Sarah Conhiser, Erika Conhiser, Justin Butler, Ted Conhiser and Emily Butler; dear sister of Jamie (Missy) Dynarski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com