HARGRO, Nancy J. (Williams)

HARGRO - Nancy J. (nee Williams)

November 27, 2018, age 81. Beloved wife of Raymond Hargro; dear sister of the late Clifford (late Blanche) Williams and Charles (Edna) Williams and William (Clarice) Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.