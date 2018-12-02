Deaths Death Notices
HARGRO, Nancy J. (Williams)
HARGRO - Nancy J. (nee Williams)
November 27, 2018, age 81. Beloved wife of Raymond Hargro; dear sister of the late Clifford (late Blanche) Williams and Charles (Edna) Williams and William (Clarice) Williams; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Tuesday from 11 AM - 12 PM at the First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine Street, Buffalo, where Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM. Friends invited. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.
Guest BookPowered by Facebook