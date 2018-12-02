HAAS, Jean A. (Meier)

Of Hamburg, November 29, 2018. Wife of Norman Haas; mother of Sally and Heidi Haas; sister of Margaret Ebinger and the late Joseph Meier; grandmother of Corinne Smith, Jayme Erxleben, Kelsey Smith and Chloe Yets; also survived by three great-grandchildren. Friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at SS Peter and Paul Church Thursday at 12 Noon. No prior visitation. Mrs. Haas was a graduate of Holy Angels Academy and Rosary Hill College. She was an elementary school teacher in Buffalo and later a teacher at Hopevale Union Free School for 20 years. She was also an Election Inspector for 35 years. www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com