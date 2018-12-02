GIMLIN, Sharon D. (LePage)

November 25, 2018. Beloved companion of the late Stanley Jablonski; loving mother of RoseMary (David) Malinowski, Paul (Amy) Gimlin, and Tracy (Mark) Schork; cherished grandmother of six grand and two great-grandchildren. All are cordially invited to attend a Memorial Service Saturday, May 11th at 12 noon in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Kindly assemble at main gate. Arrangements by KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME.