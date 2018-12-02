Santa has his arms full as he poses for photos with Barry and Sue Sherer of Marilla and their pack during a fundraiser to benefit the Barkyard and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter at the Ellicott Square Building, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018. In his arms are daschunds Peyton, Presley and Pearl.
Phoebe, a toy poodle belonging to Tammi Cogswell of South Buffalo blends right in with Santa's coat.
Ross Burke of Lancaster and his pug Santiago are decked out for the occasion.
Oscar, who came with owner Ryan Waczkowski of West Seneca, dons antlers for his photo with Santa.
Livvie, who is up for adoption at the city shelter, dons a festive scarf.
Linda Hamerl of Williamsville takes a photograph of her miniature schnauzers Maggie, Honey and Rocket, on Santa's lap.
Sarah Bohn of Tonawanda's dog Gold Bar gets a photo with Santa.
Gracie, a shih tzu belonging to Cindy Abulone of Hamburg, sits on Santa's lap.
Maddie, a Scottish terrier belonging to Valerie Priester of Williamsville sits on Santa's lap.
Michael Pidanick's dog Wallace tries to squirm away from Santa.
Sue Hynes snuggles with her chihuahua Chico next to the tree.
Gidget, a chihuahua-yorkie mix belonging to Katie Watters of South Buffalo, fits right in Santa's hand.
Three-week-old Lorenzo Torres fusses as he gets settled in Santa's arms for a photo with his family.
Sara Hodgson hands her cat Caeser Maximus to Santa for a photo opp.
Jessica Phillips and Avery Czechowicz of Depew and their dogs Benji and Axel get ready for their photo with Santa.
Allan, an Alaskan malamute belonging to Rich and Dee Scalfani of Kenmore, gets ready for his photo with Santa.
Boomer, a Bernese mountain dog belonging to Gina Abulone of Hamburg, gets a photo with Santa.
Daschunds belonging to Barry and Sue Sherer of Marilla wear matching pajamas.
Santa has his arms full as he poses for photos with Barry and Sue Sherer of Marilla and their pack. Their dogs are, from left, Ally, Peanut, Peyton, Presley, Pearl, Penny and Prince.
Three-week-old Carly Cuviello sleeps in Santa's arms.
It happens...
Melissa Watson's dog Augie wears his best necktie for his photo.
Milo, who belongs to Trish Trietley of Elma, poses for a photograph with Santa.
JJ Duval of Buffalo and his morkie, Lola, pose for a photograph with Santa.
Ripley, a French bulldog belonging to Pete and Teresa Lane of Tonawnada wears her best Christmas dress.
Buffy, who belongs to Caitlin Trietley of Elma, gets her photograph with Santa.
The Barkyard and the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter hosted its annual holiday fundraiser in the lobby of Ellicott Square, pet-friendly Santa as the main attraction for animal lovers to get photos of their furry friends with the big guy.
