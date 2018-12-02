Subscribe Today
Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 17
Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs off the field after a loss to the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills coach Sean McDermott walks off the field after loosing to the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Charles Clay cannot come up with the catch in the final minutes against the Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills coach Sean McDermott argues a call with an official against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Zay Jones scores his second touchdown of the game against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins receiver Kenny Still catches a touchdown pass against the Bills during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Zay Jones celebrates his two-point conversion during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen congratulates Zay Jones on his two-point conversion during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen fights for rushing yards against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka reacts after missing a field goal against the Dolphins during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Matt Milano dives at the feet of Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive lineman Star Lotulelei pressures Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips taunts the Dolphins after making a tackle during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws under pressure against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco runs after a catch against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Dolphins during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Treu2019Davious White cannot tackle Dolphins receiver Brice Butler during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco stiff-arms Dolphins' Raekwon McMillian after a catch during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Stephen Hauschka kicks a field goal during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a touchdown pass to Zay Jones during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Kelvin Benjamin makes a catch against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen scores a touchdown that was called back because of a penalty against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory fumbles against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Zay Jones celebrates his touchdown with Deonte Thompson against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills punter Matt Darr has a ball tipped by Dolphins' Charles Harris during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Ryan Groy blocks at center against the Miami Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds tackle Dolphins running back Frank Gore during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Zay Jones scores a touchdown against the Dolphins during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Matt Milano pressures Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills coach Sean McDermott yells at a side judge about a call during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins' Senorise Perry recovers a Bills fumble on a punt during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Ryan Groy blocks at center during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive end Trent Murphy sacks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Rafael Bush hits Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambles away from Miami Dolphins defender Cameron Wake during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy runs past Dolphins' T.J. McDonald during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills lineback Matt Milano sacks Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Bills fan cheers on her team against the Miami Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Dolphins' DeVante Parker catches a touchdown pass during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sneaks for a first down during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Zay Jones cannot makes a catch against the Dolphins during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills center Ryan Groy blocks for Josh Allen during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen sits on the bench prior to playing the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander stretches during warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III sits on the bench.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Defensive lineman Trent Murphy runs on the field prior to playing the Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills player Jordan Phillips grabs some quiet time prior to playing the Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie cools off.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen warms up prior to playing the Miami Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Robert Foster catches a pass in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Charles Clay walks the field prior to playing the Miami Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills lineman Vladimir Ducasse works out in pregame warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills players Kyle Williams and Derek Anderson talk with Miami Dolphins player Nick Ou2019Leary.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fans watch warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills lineman Jordan Mills prays prior to playing the Miami Dolphins.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Matt Barkley throws in pregame warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills defensive back Jordan Poyer.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy's cleats.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills punter Matt Darr practices before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills GM Brandon Beane talks with quarterback Derek Anderson before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fans take a selfie.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Bills fan gets ready for the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills owner Terry Pegula greets Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans in the stands.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Zay Jones makes a catch in pregame warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Kelvin Benjamin makes a catch in pregame warmups.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
A Buffalo Bills fan.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills fans take a selfie.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills owner Kim Pegula.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Derek Anderson talks with Brian Daboll.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fans before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
LeSean McCoy is seen warming up before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Sunday, December 2, 2018
The Buffalo Bills battle the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
