Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Senior bowlers defy age
Vince Capaldi bowled games of 278, 258 and 268 for his 800 series. He gave up bowling 50 years ago and took it back up 10 years ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi was born in Prezza, Italy, and emigrated to Canada at age 13 then to Niagara Falls.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero, another native of Prezza, Italy, continues to bowl at a high level despite the fact that he's turning 98 on Monday.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero bowls four leagues a week.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi warms up for his games. He gave up bowling 50 years ago and took it back up 10 years ago.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
The United States Bowling Congress researched and certified Vince Capaldi's feat.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi bowls in four leagues every week.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero maintains an average of 164.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero gets congratulated for his first strike of the day which came in the first few frames.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi has been striving for an 800 series ever since he bowled his first two 300 games five years ago at Rapids. He's also rolled four 299 games.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi he smiles after getting a strike.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Vince Capaldi, right, is with teammates Paul Fitzsimmons, left, and Jack Fink.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero bowls in four leagues a week.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero, who turns 98 on Monday bowls here at his senior men's league.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Cesare Svizzero is happy after getting a tough spare.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Taking the Polar Plunge in Lake Erie
Smiles at Festival of Trees Gala at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Smiles at Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink
Smiles at Festival of Slice in Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
Northern Illinois Huskies 30, UB Bulls 29
Smiles at Holiday Live at Larkin
Smiles at Canalside holiday celebration and tree lighting
George H.W. Bush in Buffalo
Photo:
1
/ 16
Sunday, December 2, 2018
Vince Capaldi, 86, of Niagara Falls is the oldest person in the U.S. to bowl an 800 series. He bowled an 804 on Oct. 5, 2018, at Rapids Bowling Center in Niagara Falls. Cesare Svizzero, who will turn 98 on Dec. 3, bowls an average of 164.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Niagara Falls bowler Vince Capaldi becomes oldest to roll 800 series
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article