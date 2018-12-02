Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
Smiles at Festival of Trees Gala at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
Don Nieman/Special to The News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Smiles at Christmas tree lighting at Rotary Rink
Taking the Polar Plunge in Lake Erie
Senior bowlers defy age
Miami Dolphins 21, Buffalo Bills 17
Santa's Furry Friends
Smiles at Festival of Slice in Niagara Falls Culinary Institute
Northern Illinois Huskies 30, UB Bulls 29
Smiles at Holiday Live at Larkin
Photo:
1
/ 114
Monday, December 3, 2018
The Festival of Trees' most glamorous event - the Crystal Ball Gala - ran Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Vanessa Williams was the celebrity guest on a fancy night of dinner, drinks and dancing.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Full details of 2018 Festival of Trees
Smiles at 2017 Festival of Trees gala
Smiles at Festival of Trees fashion show
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article