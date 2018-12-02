FULLER, Brian A. Lt. Cmdr, Ret.

November 27, 2018, beloved husband of Rose (nee Cipolla) Fuller; loving father of Mark, Michelle, and Christina Fuller; cherished son of Welland and the late Florence Fuller; dear brother of Robert (Debra) Fuller; also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning, December 7th at 9 o'clock in St. Amelia RC Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda. Mr. Fuller served honorably as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy. He also is a retired Sergeant with the NYC Police Department and bravely served as a first responder in 9/11. Online condolences can be made at www.beachtuynfh.com.