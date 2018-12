FRAWLEY, Maureen A. (Brennan)

FRAWLEY - Maureen A.

(nee Brennan)

Of Kenmore, at 96 years, November 28, 2018; wife of the late Thomas M. Frawley; dear mother of Colleen (late Robert) Poeller, Eileen (Frederick) Perkins, Sheila (Russell) Tabone, Noreen P. Frawley and the late Mary Ellen (late Dennis) O'Connor and late John Frawley; mother-in-law of Maureen Castellani; also survived by 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren; sister of Seamus (Kathleen) Brennan and Teresa (Kurt) Knoll; predeceased by six brothers and sisters. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's RC Church, Delaware Ave. at Victoria Blvd., Kenmore, Monday at 9:30 AM. Please meet at church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Arrangements by D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com