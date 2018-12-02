FRANK, Jean M. (Hickelton)

Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 29, 2018, beloved wife of Edward A. Frank; devoted mother of Allan E. Frank and Valerie J. (David) Haarmeyer; cherished grandmother of Melinda, Carolyn, Crystal and Tanya; loving daughter of the late George and Ruth Hickelton; dear sister of Ruth (James) Likoudis, George Hickelton, Elizabeth Hickelton, Margaret (James) Kistner and John Hickelton; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Stephen's Bethlehem United Church of Christ, 750 Wehrle Dr., Cheektowaga, on Thursday morning at 11 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Williamsville Cemetery. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com