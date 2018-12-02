Four school districts head to the polls in December for capital projects

And you thought the elections were over.

That's not the case in several Erie County school districts, which will be holding referendums on capital projects that, if approved this month, would cover everything from new roofs to parking lots to turf fields.

Why December, when some voters may be preoccupied with the impending holidays, or have already left town for warmer climes for the winter? It has to do with wanting to get a shovel in the ground.

"A lot of that has to do with timing of when the project goes out to bid," said David L. Lowry, executive director of the Erie County School Boards Association.

Building projects that get the green light from voters must also gain approval from the state Education Department, which could take three or more months, according to the state Association of School Boards. Only then can the district solicit and award bids. And a project approved in December will get to the state six months before a project approved at the annual school vote in May.

"The earlier approval timeline results in a more advantageous bid date, allowing for a more competitive bidding process which, ultimately, could lower overall project costs," according to the Williamsville Central School District website.

District officials say none of the projects will raise taxes, because the debt will come due as existing debt is retired and/or the district is using reserve or other funds to help finance the project.

Here are the four projects:

West Seneca

Cost: $75.5 million

Project: Includes improvements and renovations to all of the district’s five elementary schools, two middle schools and two high schools, as well as the Potters Road administration building.

Work includes renovations of music spaces and auditoriums, tracks, new turf fields, bleachers and press boxes at the high schools as well as replacing or refinishing gym floors, upgrading high school science rooms, work on roofs and entrances, secure building entrances and new interior door hardware to impede intruders.

Projects were selected based on the building conditions survey of December 2015 and do not include any plans for consolidation of schools, according to the district. But the initial scope of work included an estimated $150 million worth of projects. The current project – at about half that cost – is to be the beginning of a long-term “continual capital improvement plan,” according to the district.

Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the East Senior High School gym, 4760 Seneca St.

Lancaster

Cost: $77.1 million

Project: Includes upgrades and improvements to each of the districts six schools, including replacing windows, upgrading heating and ventilation, renovating floors, ceilings, lights and cabinetry, new parking lots, upgrades to playgrounds, replacing tennis courts and installing a multipurpose turf field at the high school.

The project also will include security upgrades at multiple buildings, including additional cameras at all buildings and providing additional security card access points.

Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Lancaster Central High School Java Gym, north entrance, One Forton Drive.

North Collins

Cost: $10.38 million

Project: Heating and ventilation improvements to the elementary school, with air conditioning added to classrooms; new secure entrance at the elementary school, vestibule renovations at the Junior/Senior High School, high school auditorium upgrades, upgrades in the consumer science area, parking lot replacement.

Vote: Noon to 9 p.m. Dec. 11 in the Junior/Senior High School gym, 2045 School St. If district schools are closed that day for inclement weather or any other reason, voting will take place the next day that schools are open.

Williamsville

Cost: $36.6 million

Project: Dubbed "Spotlight on Music," the project is planned to accommodate increased student enrollment in music programs. It would expand the music areas at each high school, and auditoriums and music spaces at each middle school would be renovated. The project also includes new roofs at Transit Middle and Maple West elementary schools, a new emergency generator at Williamsville South and a new pool dehumidification unit at Williamsville East.

Vote: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Williamsville North High School gym, 1595 Hopkins Road.