FORNEY, Mary Ann (Nawrocki)

FORNEY - Mary Ann (nee Nawrocki)

of Leesburg, FL formerly of Hamburg NY, died peacefully on November 23, 2018 at the Pat Roche Hospice Home in Hingham, MA. Family was the center of Mary Ann's life. She enjoyed quilting, gardening and cooking. Mary Ann was a clerk at Erie Community College for many years. She adored her grandchildren, was passionate about her pets and will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Beloved wife of Richard T. Forney of FL; loving mother of Brandon Forney and his wife Victoria of Pembroke, MA, Shelley Pernatt and her husband Wesley of W. Seneca, NY, and Dina Spoth and her husband Richard of Mechanicville, NY; sister of the late John Nawrocki, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Lauren and Nick Forney and Rachel and Eric Spoth. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mary Ann may be made to the American Cancer Society, 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.Arrangements completed by the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St., HINGHAM, MA. For information and online condolences see www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane.