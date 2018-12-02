Five things to know about Troy, UB’s Dollar General Bowl opponent

The University at Buffalo football team has less than three weeks to prepare for Troy, the Bulls’ opponent in the Dollar General Bowl on Dec. 22 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. ESPN will televise the game at 7 p.m.

Here’s five things to know about the Trojans:

1. UB gets a “Fun Belt” opponent: The Trojans are 9-3 and play in the Sun Belt Conference, also known colloquially in college football as the “Fun Belt.” Troy finished second in the Sun Belt’s East Division, behind Appalachian State.

Like the MAC, the Sun Belt plays selected midweek games on ESPN’s family of networks. Troy has played in two midweek games this season: a 37-20 win Oct. 4 (Thursday) against Georgia State and a 38-17 win Oct. 23 (Tuesday) at South Alabama.

2. There’s a first time for everything. Troy and UB meet for the first time in program history.

While UB plays in only its third bowl game since 1999 – UB’s first season as an FBS program – Troy will make its third appearance in the Dollar General Bowl in the eight times it has been bowl eligible. That includes the January 2010 version when the game was known as the GMAC Bowl.

3. Troy has beaten two college football titans. Troy notched one of the notable upsets in college football this season when it defeated Nebraska 24-19 on Sept. 15 in Lincoln, Neb.

The Trojans defeated down a Power 5 opponent for the second consecutive year; Troy won at LSU on Sept. 30, 2017. The Trojans also picked up a couple of nice paychecks from those wins. According to ESPN, Troy got a $1.15 million payout from Nebraska and a $985,000 payout from LSU.

4. Eight bowls and counting for the Trojans. Troy has played in eight bowl games and plays in its second Dollar General Bowl in three years. The Trojans defeated Ohio, 28-23, in the 2016 game. Playing with a broken right arm, wide receiver Emanuel Thompson had eight catches for 83 yards and a touchdown against the Bobcats.

Troy is 4-3 in bowl games, and 2-2 against MAC bowl opponents. Central Michigan defeated Troy, 44-41, in double overtime in the 2010 Dollar General Bowl (then known as the GMAC Bowl). Troy lost, 34-21, to Northern Illinois in the 2004 Silicon Valley Classic, and beat Ohio, 48-21, in the 2010 New Orleans Bowl.

5. Here’s a quick look at the Trojans’ personnel. Linebacker Hunter Reese is second in the Sun Belt with 7.5 sacks. Running back B.J. Smith is second in the Sun Belt with 1,093 rushing yards on 199 carries, and leads the league with 91.08 yards per game. Smith also has 12 rushing touchdowns.

Quarterback Sawyer Smith is 113-for-185 passing for 1,349 yards and 10 touchdowns and has been intercepted six times. Wide receiver Damion Willis has 43 catches for 775 yards and eight touchdowns.