FINGER, Karen E.

FINGER - Karen E. Of Amherst, NY. November 27, 2018. Daughter of the late Harold and Corrine Finger; sister of the late Thomas (late Deborah) Finger; aunt of Andrew (Meredith) Finger and Arletta Stansfield; great-aunt of Ollie Finger; survived by 16 cousins. Funeral private. Karen retired from the University at Buffalo after 33 years. www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com