Fight in middle of busy Niagara Falls Boulevard leads to charges

NIAGARA FALLS – A city man faces a trio of charges stemming from a Saturday afternoon fistfight in the middle of a high-traffic area of Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Police charged Jeffrey A. Rivers, 48, with second-degree menacing, harassment and second-degree unlawful imprisonment in connection with the 1:40 p.m. incident. The Niagara Falls Boulevard resident faces an appearance in city court.

Police said Rivers had earlier argued with a 22-year-old man, whom he accused of stealing from him. The man told police that he went to Rivers' apartment to explain that he had not taken anything, but that Rivers dragged him into the apartment and began punching and kicking him. He said that he fled from the apartment after Rivers threatened him with a knife, but that the fight continued in the middle of the Boulevard, outside the GameStop store.

Rivers was later taken to an area hospital for treatment of a head injury sustained in the altercation, police said.