ETTIPIO, Patricia Ann

ETTIPIO - Patricia Ann November 19, 2018 of Williamsville, N.Y. Beloved wife of the late Salvatore Ettipio; dear mother of Jay Hansen, Dan Hansen, Ken (Jenn) Hansen and Marie Ettipio; loving grandmother of Brian, Chaska, Katie, Donte, Brayden, and the late Amanda. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, December 11, 2018 at 11 AM at Williamsville United Methodist Church, 5681 Main Street, Williamsville, N.Y. 14221. Memorial contributions may be made to Williamsville United Methodist Church. Online condolences www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com.