ERTELL, Marilyn V. (Gustafson)

Of Amherst, NY, November 24, 2018. Beloved wife of John O Ertell; dearest mother of Patricia A. (Stephen) Simpson, Melissa J. (Thomas) Wormer, Gretchen L. Ertell, and the late Elizabeth M. (Stephen) Teal; grandmother of Jonathon Teal, Matthew, Margaret (Nathan) Ripoli, Samuel, Sarah Wormer, and Jacqueline, Lydia Simpson; daughter of the late Axel R. and Anna Maria (Carlson) Gustafson; sister of the late Elsie (Carl) Nelson, Margaret (Emil) Lindblad, and Dorothy (Birger) Hedin, all of Jamestown, NY; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beechwood / Blocher Foundation. Marilyn graduated in 1943 from Jamestown High School and in 1946 from the Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Buffalo, NY. Marilyn was wed to John O on August 27, 1955. Marilyn worked as a Registered Nurse at Deaconess Hospital and Beechwood Nursing Home for many years. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com