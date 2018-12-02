EISENLORD, Edward R., Jr.

EISENLORD - Edward R. Jr. November 19, 2018; beloved husband of Michele (Philipps) Eisenlord; loving father of Robert, Matthew and Madeline Eisenlord; dear son of Edward and Ann Eisenlord, Sr.; brother of Jan (Jeff) Wheeler and Katherine (Donald) Brookman; son-in-law of John Philipps Sr. and Nancy Philipps of Amherst; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at 1 PM at North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share online condolences at: www.TheDieterichFuneralHome.com.