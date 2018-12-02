Edward J. Carland, 95, practiced law until he was 92

Jan. 14, 1923-Nov. 27, 2018

Edward J. Carland, who practiced law until the age of 92, died Nov. 27 in Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga. He was 95.

Mr. Carland was born in Buffalo and served in the Army during World War II. He graduated from Canisius College and the University of Buffalo Law School, and earned his Ph.D in law from Harvard University.

Mr. Carland, a Clarence resident, practiced with the firm Falk & Siemer for the majority of his career. He retired at age 92.

Aside from his work in the law, Mr. Carland was a Boy Scout leader for many years, with Troop 61 in Amherst. He was also a U.S. Figure Skating Association judge in the region for many years, and was a past president of Buffalo Rotary.

Mr. Carland was married to his wife, Lorraine, for 65 years. She died in 2016.

He is survived by four daughters, Barbara Crawford, Deborah Carland, Theresa M. Peltier and Lorraine J. Finn; and two sons, James and Edward Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Our Lady of Peace Roman Catholic Church, 10950 Main St. in Clarence.