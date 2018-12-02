Durkin, Daniel Francis

Durkin - Daniel Francis December 1, 2018, beloved son of the late William and Elizabeth (Cuddihy) Durkin; loving brother of Anita (Patrick) Crotty and the late James Durkin; dear uncle of Meghan (Kevin) Quinn; great-uncle of Keira, Rory, and Colleen; good friend of Angie (Paul Diggins) Soper. Friends may call Monday from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish (St. Ambrose Worship Site). Please assemble at church. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com