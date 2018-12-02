Driver charged with DWI and hitting two parked cars, then fleeing

A Buffalo resident was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday after allegedly driving into two parked cars, then leaving the scene, according to police reports.

A vehicle struck two parked cars on Franklin Street near North Street around 3 a.m. The driver fled the scene. Police picked up Tyler Wunsch on Delaware Avenue near West Utica Street, then brought the suspect back to the scene of the accident.

Wunsch, 25, of Shoreham Parkway, also was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a license.