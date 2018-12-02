DiFLAVIO, Nicholas, Jr.

Of West Seneca, November 30, 2018, former husband of Kim; dedicated father of Jessica and Jacqueline; loving son of the late Nicholas Sr. and Ann; dear brother of the late Anthony; cherished grandfather of Nevaeh. There will be a joint visitation for Nicholas and his mother, Ann, Monday from 2-9 PM at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (NEW LOCATION), 1884 South Park Ave (near Tifft). Their Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Charity- St. Ambrose Worship Site. Please assemble at church. Flowers declined.