DiFLAVIO, Ann (Curtin)

DiFLAVIO - Ann (nee Curtin)

Of South Buffalo, November 28, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Sr.; dedicated mother of the late Nicholas Jr. (Kimberly) and the late Anthony; dear sister of Carol M. (Robert) Zuercher and the late Mary Curtin, Penny (late Carl) Zapfel, Catherine E. Curtin, Thomas (late Lorraine) Curtin, Joan (late Arthur) Wright; cherished grandmother of Jessica DiFlavio and Jacqueline DiFlavio; fond great-grandmother of Nevaeh. There will be a joint visitation for Ann and her son, Nicholas, on Monday from 2-9 PM at O'CONNELL-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME (NEW LOCATION), 1884 South Park Ave. (near Tifft). Their Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 AM Tuesday at Our Lady of Charity-St. Ambrose Worship Site. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined.