CUNNINGHAM, Dorothy M. (Silmon)

CUNNINGHAM - Dorothy M.

(nee Silmon)

November 27, 2018. The family will receive friends Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 11 AM - 12 Noon, at Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Pkwy., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Please share condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com