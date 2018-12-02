Cops find 'glassy-eyed' driver sitting on ground by damaged fire hydrant

A Buffalo man was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night after allegedly hitting a fire hydrant and Potomac Avenue and Bidwell Parkway, according to police reports.

When officers reported to the scene around 8:10 p.m., they found a vehicle partially on the sidewalk, blocking the road. The vehicle, which had front end damage, was facing a fire hydrant, which it appeared to have hit, police said.

The suspect was sitting on the ground nearby. His eyes were glassy and his breath smelled of alcohol, police said. He submitted to a breath test, which indicated he had a blood alcohol level of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit. Joseph A. Lyons of Regent Street was charged with DWI. The report did not indicate his age.