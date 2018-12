COLLINS, Robert "R.J."

November 25, 2018, dear son of Sandra Ludwig and Mark Kerwood and the late Robert Collins, Jr.; loving companion of Lisa Obrocta. Funeral services are pending and will be shared at a soon to be announced date. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to www.classroomchampions.org. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.