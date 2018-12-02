College Hockey: Canisius wins while Niagara falls

Canisius recovered from Friday’s loss to Army to defeat the Black Knights, 4-2, Saturday afternoon and split the series at a game apiece.

Dylan McLaughlin led the Golden Griffins with two goals. Ian Edmondson and Austin Alger each chipped in a score to help lift the Griffs to 6-8-1 overall.

"You take tonight’s result and absolutely, we are happy with the win," said Griffs head coach Trevor Large. "But the thing that excites our staff and our team is that, to a man, we are extremely proud of how we competed tonight."

Canisius fell behind, 1-0, early in the contest courtesy of Army’s Tucker DeYoung.

Edmondson was able to get the Griffs right back in the game with a goal of his own, which had deflected off of an Army defenseman.

The Knights regained their lead with about eight minutes to play in the second period after Trevor Fidler got a shot past Canisius goaltender Blake Weyrick.

Two goals in quick succession from McLaughlin put the Griffins in front, and Alger’s insurance goal at the end of the game sealed the win for Canisius.

Canisius will take a few weeks off before a meeting at Union on Dec. 28.

...

Niagara’s losing skid increased to three games Saturday. The Purple Eagles were defeated by Western Michigan, 3-2, in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Justin Kendall and Noah Delmas both scored for the Eagles, now 7-7-1 overall.

Ethan Frank scored twice for the Broncos, who got out to an early lead in the first period and never looked back.

Kendall’s goal midway through the second period brought Niagara within a score, but could not follow up on the goal. Western Michigan increased its lead to 3-1 minutes later, enough to hold off the Eagles, despite Delmas’ late goal.

Niagara goalie Brian Wilson, currently ranked third in the Atlantic Hockey League in goals allowed, stopped 18 Bronco shots. Wilson is also ranked third in average saves per game (26.08) and save percentage (.909).

On the other end of the ice, Trevor Gorusch made 20 saves for Western Michigan.

Niagara will take a few days off before a two-game homestand against Colgate on Dec. 7-8.