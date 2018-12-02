College Basketball: Bona men find groove with Stockard; UB women win

It’s amazing what can happen when a star player returns to the roster.

St. Bonaventure (3-5) has won back-to-back games after forward Courtney Stockard returned from knee surgery on Nov. 28, most recently defeating Delaware State, 90-61, Saturday at the Reilly Center.

Stockard netted 16 points in 24 minutes of play off the bench, second only to teammate Jalen Poyser, who finished with 20 points.

Nelson Kaputo also scored 16 points for the Bonnies.

"It was good to see us break out offensively, share the ball, and have some fun," said coach Mark Schmidt, who stressed his team needed more work. "We’re nowhere near where we need to be on both ends (of the court)."

St. Bonaventure will try for three wins in a row on Wednesday at 7 p.m. when Siena comes to town in the annual Franciscan Cup. On Dec. 8, nationally-ranked UB visits the RC for a 4 p.m. game.

UB handles CCSU on road

UB women’s basketball team defeated Central Connecticut 82-69, for its third-straight road victory.

Cierra Dillard led the Bulls (5-1) with 27 points, including seven straight points in the second half to help build a 14-point lead over the Blue Devils.

Brittany Morrison chipped in with her first double-double of the season, recording 11 points and 16 rebounds.

Buffalo fell behind early in the game, but rallied behind the shooting of Dillard, Morrison and Autumn Jones, who finished with 16 points.

UB will continue its seven-game road trip at the Koessler Athletic Center and a match with Canisius on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Record tied in Griffs’ loss

A record was set Saturday during Canisius’ game with Youngstown State, but not a record the Golden Griffins are proud of.

Penguins’ senior Alison Smolinski tied a Koessler Athletic Center record by draining nine 3-point goals, and is the first female player to do so at the KAC. She finished with 29 points.

The last opponent to land nine shots from behind the arc was Manhattan’s Bruce Seals in a four-overtime bout with Canisius in a 2000 men’s game.

Junior D’jhai Patterson-Ricks led the Griffs with 11 points. Senior Zhane Irby also made her first career start in the loss.

The Golden Griffins are now 1-6 on the season. They’ve failed to score 60 points in five of those losses.

Canisius will host UB Tuesday.

Niagara falls to Howard

Canisius isn’t the only Big 4 team to be having difficulties; the Purple Eagles’ women’s team also sank to 1-6 with a 68-61 loss to Howard University on Saturday.

Jai Moore set a personal record 23 points in the loss. This is the fifth game this season that the guard has scored double-digit points.

Niagara once held a 20-14 lead over the Bison, but slowly let it slip away and found themselves down 30-24 at the half.

The Eagles wouldn’t regain that lead for the rest of the game.

Niagara will meet Binghamton next at the Gallagher Center on Wednesday at 7 p.m.