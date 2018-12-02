Childhood friend suspected – again – of identity theft

NIAGARA FALLS – A Great Valley woman told city police she suspects a childhood friend of posing as her – again – after receiving notice that her driver's license was about to be suspended.

The 35-year-old victim told police that she recently received a letter from Niagara Falls City Court stating that she had failed to appear to answer for alleged traffic offenses that occurred in August, and that as a result her license would be suspended. She told police that she had not been to the city in many years and could not possibly have gotten any traffic tickets.

The woman said a childhood friend has impersonated her in the past, including while being given traffic tickets in several jurisdictions throughout the state. She was also suspected of posing as the victim while ringing up a $5,000 hospital tab for which the victim was billed.

She told police that she has pursued criminal charges against the woman over past incidents, but that charges have always been dismissed.