Charles Clay returns for Bills against Miami

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Buffalo Bills will have starting tight end Charles Clay back in the lineup Sunday against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Clay missed the past two games because of a hamstring. He was listed as questionable for the game. With Clay back, the Bills made tight end Logan Thomas a healthy inactive.

Also inactive for the Bills are: quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion), guard John Miller (oblique), guard Vlad Ducasse, wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, cornerback Ryan Lewis and offensive tackle Conor McDermott.