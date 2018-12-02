Deaths Death Notices
CASSELL, Douglas William
CASSELL CASSELL - Douglas William Passed away on November 19, 2018, at the age of 91. Husband of the late Bernice Hawkes Cassell; brother of Russell B. Cassell, Sr., of Poughkeepsie, NY; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Thursday, December 6, 2018, from 12 noon to 5 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, December 7, 2018, 11 AM - 12 noon, at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1525 Michigan Ave., where Funeral Services will immediately follow. Rev. Richard A. Stenhouse officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
