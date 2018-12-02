CARRIERO, June C. (Steg)

Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on November 30, 2018, beloved wife of John Carriero; devoted mother of Geoffrey (Mindy) Carriero, Angela (Mark) Kelly, Anne-Marie (John) Gaul and John Carriero; cherished grandmother of Caroline, Jack, Stella, Miles, Justin and Timothy; loving daughter of the late Oscar and Margaret Steg; dear sister of Paul (Diane) Steg and the late Carmen (Stephen) Currie. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, NY. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com