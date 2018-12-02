CARR, Thomas E.

CARR - Thomas E. November 17, 2018 of South Buffalo, NY; son of the late Alfred J. and Ruth E. (nee Thomas) Carr; dear brother of Michael (Lin), James (Judy) and William Carr; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Memorial services to be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1084 E. Lovejoy, Buffalo, NY, on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at 11 AM. Tom was a retired City of Buffalo garbage man. Donations may be made to Roswell Park. Online condolences may be shared at sieckandmastfuneralhome.com