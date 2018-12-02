CARLAND, Edward J., Esq.

CARLAND - Edward J., Esq. November 27, 2018; husband of the late Lorraine N. (nee Nicolas) Carland; beloved father of Barbara Carland Crawford (Eric), Deborah Carland, James B. Carland (Pamela), Theresa M. Peltier (Michael), Edward J. Carland, Jr. (Laura), Lorraine J. Finn (Richard) and the late Thomas E. Carland; cherished grandfather of sixteen grandchildren and 8 great- grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, December 3rd, 10 am, from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. Private interment following. Flowers gratefully declined. memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., www.hospicebuffalo.com.Please share your condolences at www.ShepardBrosFuneralHome.com