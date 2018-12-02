Cantor helps break glass ceiling from Amherst to Israel

Penny Myers used musical notes last summer to add more cracks to a glass ceiling.

Myers, a cantor at Temple Beth Zion, a Reform congregation, was asked to make a recording in Israel by Mordechai Sobol, a world-renowned Orthodox cantor as well as musical director, arranger and producer. Vocalizing traditional liturgical music is seen as a male-only domain by most Jews who identify as Orthodox, the most traditional form of Judaism, especially the ultra-Orthodox.

That made Myers' recording in Tel Aviv's Eshel Studios that July all the more rare.

Myers, a soprano from Amherst, became only the fifth woman to record with Sobol in his decades-long career. She was also the last. Sobol, 67, died from a brain aneurysm two months later.

"The significance of being the fifth woman and the last cantor to record with him in the studio is so profound," said Myers, who said his death for those in the classical cantorial world "was like losing Mozart."

"When it comes to Jewish liturgical music, women on the stage singing traditional cantorial music among the Orthodox is almost like an abomination," she said.

The recording, done with the backing of the Yuval Orchestra and Yuval Ensemble under Sobol's direction, can now be found at CDbaby.com.

Myers, 44, who was in Tel Aviv on sabbatical, was surprised to be asked by Sobol to make a recording, especially the request to record the Kol Nidre prayer. The song, in Aramaic as opposed to Hebrew, is sung once a year on the first night of Yom Kippur, the holiest Jewish holiday. It is one of the best-known Jewish melodies.

Myers came to Sobol's attention through the recommendation of Yaakov Lemmer, an Orthodox Jew and the cantor at Lincoln Square Synagogue in Manhattan.

Lemmer said there are many reasons why women cantors are not typically allowed by the Orthodox.

"Very often, the repertoire is just not the same," said Lemmer, who lives in Brooklyn's Borough Park, one of the largest Orthodox communities outside Israel.

"Orthodox cantors sing more traditional Eastern European-sounding music, where female cantors sing more modern compositions, he said. "Cantor Myers really appreciates the traditional music, and can actually do it well," he said.

"She knows the old-school shtetl vibe," Lemmer said, using the Yiddish name for Eastern European villages and towns inhabited by Jews roughly from the 1790s to 1915.

Lemmer performed at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo with a klezmer band in 2016 at Myers' invitation.

It hasn't been an easy path for women cantors in the United States.

Women were not admitted into the Cantor's Assembly, a professional group of mostly Conservative and Reform cantors, until 1990. That was three years after the first woman graduated from the Jewish Theological Seminary as a cantor.

In 1975, Barbara Ostfeld of Buffalo was the first woman ordained as a cantor in the more liberal Reform tradition.

Myers studied several years as an apprentice of Beny Maissner, a renowned cantor in Toronto. She eventually took exams to be admitted into the Cantor's Assembly.

Dr. Irwin Gelman, cantor at Congregation Beth Abraham on Elmwood Avenue, said Myers gained a lot of respect within the cantorial community for her rigorous training.

The invitation to record with Sobol was quite an accomplishment for the Amherst resident, said Gelman, also a professor at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"I think it's a very big honor," he said. "It means she has a spiritual message to convey that Sobol felt he needed to record and produce and put out there.

"Penny has a wonderful musicality, and a very sweet voice," Gelman said. "But the essence of being a cantor is the spirituality, and that's what she has innately."

Gelman said Sobol likely decided to record with Myers because women's vocalizations of traditional liturgical music need to be heard.

"The reason why he would have considered recording women doing cantorial music is that they are good," Gelman said. "They bring something to the prayer that is important and spiritual. Therefore, even though within the Orthodox you would not have female cantors, I'm guessing he said I'm going to record this so that the Jewish world can benefit from hearing it."