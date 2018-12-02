BYRNE, William F.

November 28, 2018. Beloved husband of Carol (Ferris) Byrne; dear father of Cathy (Hassan) Arianpour, William F., Anne (Don) Birchenough, Meg (Gavin) Heale, Theresa (Mark) DellaVilla and the late Paul Byrne; loving grandfather of Kyon, T.J., Zachary, Jack, and Ella; son of the late Walter and Gertrude (Canavan) Byrne; brother of Walter (late Mary), John (Mary), late Richard (late Alice), and late David (late Kathleen) Byrne.Friends may call Friday, December 7th from 4-8 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 8th at St. John Vianney Church, 2950 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park, NY, at 9:30 AM. (please assemble at church).Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice Buffalo. Mr. Byrne was a Korean War Air Force Veteran and an accomplished insurance agent with State Farm for 35 years. The Byrne family would like to thank Hospice Team 4 and Dr. Lopez of Buffalo Medical Group for all of their care and compassion. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com