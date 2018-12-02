Buffalo's Open Data portal wins state award

Buffalo has earned a 2018 "Trail Blazer Award" from New York State for its Open Data Buffalo initiative.

The award is given to local governments for pioneering innovative practices and serving as models for other municipalities.

Buffalo was recognized for its Open Data portal, which makes city information available online for free on a variety of topics – such as crime incidents, recycling statistics, forestry and permits issued. The award also recognized the inaugural Mayor's Civic Innovation Challenge, which encouraged the public to use the portal to develop creative solutions that address social or civic issues impacting city residents.

"Our goal is to make Buffalo a data-smart city of opportunity," said Mayor Byron W. Brown in a written statement.

The Open Data portal can be found at data.buffalony.gov.