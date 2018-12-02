Vic Carucci’s Hot Read: Bills lose, but Josh Allen makes big strides

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It was sloppy, it was entertaining. It was a lot of things for the Buffalo Bills.

What it wasn't, though, was a win. And at 4-8 after Sunday's 21-17 loss against the Miami Dolphins, the Bills are assured of at least having one fewer win than a year ago and have all but been officially eliminated from making a second consecutive postseason appearance.

On plus side, rookie quarterback Josh Allen made some significant strides.

He nearly led a game-winning drive after the Bills took over on their 10-yard line while trailing by four points with 2:33 left. On fourth-and-11 from the Miami 30, Allen scrambled and bought enough time and room to launch a throw to a wide-open Charles Clay in the end zone. The ball fell just short of Clay, although it looked as if the tight end could have made the grab.

Allen completed 18 of 33 passes for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Zay Jones. He also had two interceptions, although one was on a desperation throw at the end of the first half.

However, some of the biggest damage the rookie did to the Dolphins’ defense came with his feet. With 135 yards on nine carries, he broke the Bills quarterback rushing record he set last week with 99 yards.

The game was a flag fest, with the Bills being called for 13 accepted penalties for 120 yards, while the Dolphins had eight accepted penalties for 89 yards.