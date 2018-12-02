Bills' Logan Thomas welcomes baby months after tragedy

Buffalo Bills tight end Logan Thomas and wife, Brandie, welcomed a baby boy Friday, 13 months after the death of their newborn daughter.

Devin Thomas joins a family of four brothers.

Logan Thomas posted a series of videos of himself, Brandie and their children on Instagram.

Thomas was inactive for the Bills on Sunday against Miami but was with the team in Florida.

In early October last year, Thomas and Brandie learned they were having a baby, due in April 2018. Weeks later, Brooklynn Rose Thomas was born and died at birth.

Thomas said then there had been no indication anything was wrong with the pregnancy. He and his wife went in for a routine checkup before everything changed.

Thomas said at the time that he leaned on his faith to power him through that week and he played that Sunday against the Los Angeles Raiders. Bills coach Sean McDermott gave him the game ball.

“Strength comes from my father and savior, Jesus Christ,” Thomas said then. “He’s all-knowing, all-powerful. I prayed just to give me strength, and He did so, from the time we found out to where we’re at today.”

Thomas said then that they planned and were praying to have another baby.

That baby arrived Friday.