Bills' Jerry Hughes confronts official then denies it happened

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes denied that he confronted an official in the tunnel at Hard Rock Stadium after the team's 21-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, despite video evidence of the fiery interaction captured by Jon Scott of Spectrum News.

You can watch the video by clicking here.

In the video, Hughes alleges that the official called him an inappropriate word.

“I'll catch you, trust me. I'll catch you. Guaranteed," Hughes screamed.

Other officials tried to intervene, along with security, before Hughes was pulled away and led to the locker room by Bills guard John Miller, who was inactive for the game with an oblique injury.

Hughes appeared to have been confronting umpire Roy Ellison, who was suspended for a game in 2013 for “making a profane and derogatory statement” toward Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams.

“NFL game officials are expected to avoid personal confrontations with players and be respectful of players and coaches at all times,” the league office said at the time.

The NFL said it will look into this latest situation.

Bills coach Sean McDermott was not asked about the incident because it happened moments before his news conference.

In the locker room, Hughes denied a confrontation had occurred.

“I don't recall that,” he said.

What was said?

“I don't recall that, either,” he said.

Why were you so angry?

“Who was angry? I was angry?” he said.

“I lost the game so I’m supposed to be angry. We just played our butts off for four quarters and we came six inches short of winning the game. I think myself and a lot of Buffalo Bills fans are upset right now. That’s the nature of playing sports. Someone is going to win and someone is going to lose.”

When a reporter suggested that usually there is not that type of reaction after a loss as shown on the video, Hughes repeatedly said, “I would love to see the video.”

Hughes was asked if something unusual had happened with an official to anger him during the game.

“No. Business as usual,” Hughes said. “Trying to play football. Trying to win a football game. Scrapping and clawing to get a win on the road.”

Asked how he would classify the officiating in a game in which there were 21 accepted penalties, including 13 against the Bills, Hughes said it was "fair."

"We had our opportunities to make plays and the ball just went in their favor," Hughes said. "It's tough coming into a hostile environment and shooting yourself in the foot."