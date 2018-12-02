BRUNSKOLE, Alice M. (Mihalcik)

November 29, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Louis F. Brunskole; loving mother of Anna Marie (late Peter) Giacoletti, Mary Ellen (Richard) Burton, Thomas (Barbara Biondolillo) and the late Louis F. Brunskole, Jr.; cherished grandmother of six; devoted great-grandmother of ten and great-great-grandmother of one; predeceased by three brothers and three sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at a date and time to be announced. Memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com