BOEHM, Raymond F.

BOEHM - Raymond F. November 29, 2018. Of Williamsville, NY. He is survived by Mary, his best friend and wife of 46 years, and several nephews, nieces, and cousins. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 AM at St. Joseph University Church, 3269 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14214. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Ray was born in Indianapolis and is a graduate of St. Meinrad High School in southern Indiana. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Meinrad College, a Master of Science degree from Indiana State University, and completed additional graduate studies at Boston College and Catholic University. Ray was an educator, administrator, and priest in Indianapolis. He taught at Shawe High School in Madison, was the Dean of Boys at Schulte High School in Terra Haute, and became the Principal of Shawe High School and the Director of a consolidated elementary school. Later he was appointed Director of Religious Education and Associate Superintendent of Schools. After 15 years, he accepted a sales position with the Wurlitzer Music Stores and moved to Western New York, where he met his future wife. With the first of two New York State Civil Service appointments, Ray returned to administration and education at the West Seneca Developmental Center. He started as Coordinator of Volunteer Services and was later promoted to Director of Staff Development and Training. In 1975, he was honored as the Employee of the Year. After 20 years, he retired from New York State service. In retirement, Ray was a dedicated ombudsman at the Rosa Coplon / Wineburg Campus for 20 years. He also enjoyed reading, especially books on philosophy, religion, history, and travel. Ray and his wife were seasoned travelers and visited over 60 countries, on 6 continents, and most of the United States. They were also avid downhill skiers and enjoyed skiing the slopes of Ellicottville and the mountains of other places. Condolences shared at: www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com