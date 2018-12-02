[BN] Blitz newsletter: Shaq Lawson, Micah Hyde reported fined from Jaguars game

Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson was reportedly fined $33,425 for his role in last week's fight with Jacksonville's Leonard Fournette, according to NFL.com. That is the minimum fine for fighting, per the NFL's fine schedule.

Additionally, the Associated Press reported that Bills safety Micah Hyde was fined $13,369 for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game.

Fournette received a one-game suspension after he came off the bench and threw the first punch. His base salary this season is $1,699,129, so missing 1/17 of the season will cost him nearly $100,000. A suspension would've cost Lawson over $81,000.

The NFL says all fine money goes to the NFL Player Care Foundation and the Gene Upshaw Players Association’s Players Assistance Trust, not to the league itself.

