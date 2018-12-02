BEHM, Roger Philip

BEHM - Roger Philip Age 91, of North Tonawanda, died peacefully on November 30, 2018. Roger was a U.S. Army Air Force veteran and a member of the American Legion Sikora Post. He was a life-long and active member of the Gratwick Hose Fire Co. He was a former employee of the Root Neal Company and he enjoyed playing Bingo, Euchre, and Cribbage. He was an avid Bills and Sabres fan. He was the husband of the late Lillian P. (Wickham) Behm; beloved father of Christine S. (James) Loughrey, John (Yolanda) Behm, Thomas (Karen) Behm and the late Gary Behm. Father-in-law of Gloria Behm; grandfather of Steven (Laura), Mark, Allison, Katie, Brian, Melissa (James) and Stacy; great-grandfather of Jack, Alex and Alyssa; brother of Delores (late Robert) Batt and the late Kermit Behm and the late Bonita Thursam; dear companion of Eleanor Stahl. Friends may call at the FRETTHOLD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd., North Tonawanda, on Tuesday from 3-8 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday evening beginning at 8 PM. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Gratwick Hose Fire Co. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com