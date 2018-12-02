BARTELT, Carol (Mach)

November 24, 2018 of Cheektowaga, at age 70. Beloved mother of Eric (Katie) Bartelt; loving grandmother of Angelina and Kiera Bartelt; dear sister of Norbert (Donna), Robert (Diane), William (Bonnie), Michael (Dawn) Mach and the late Shirley "Sharon" (David) Schoemann; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where services will follow at 7:00 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com