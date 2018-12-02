ATHANS, David J.

ATHANS - David J. Of Williamsville, entered into rest November 30, 2018, loving son of Patricia A. (nee Thomas) Athans and the late James N. Athans; dear brother of Michael (Patricia) Athans, Barbara Athans (Al Heilemann), Paul (Kathy) Athans and Susan (Kevin) Gramlich; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church (Chapel), 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Tuesday morning at 11 o'clock. If desired, donations in David memory to UNYTS would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com