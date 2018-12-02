Amerks fall to Binghamton

Rochester’s two-game winning streak was snapped Saturday night as the Americans were blanked by Binghamton, 3-0, at the Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.

The Amerks (13-6-2-0) were outshot by the Devils 37-22, and were unable to solve the goaltending of MacKenzie Blackwood, who is currently the fourth-ranked goalie in the American Hockey League, allowing just 2.17 goals per game.

Brendan Guhle led Rochester with four shots on net, while C.J. Smith and Justin Bailey recorded three shots each.

The Amerks also did not capitalize on two power-play opportunities. They currently rank fourth in power play percentage in the AHL’s North Division at 19.8 percent.

Eric Tangradi, Nick Lappin and Blake Pietila each scored for the Devils. Former Canisius Golden Griffin Ryan Schmelzer did not register on the stat sheet for Binghamton, although he did score in their tilt with Utica on Nov. 28.

Despite the final score, the game was tight through the first two periods even though the Devils outshot the Amerks 18-8 in the first period.

Rochester only trailed by a goal through the start of the third period before Binghamton increased their lead with nine minutes left in the game on Tangradi’s goal.

The Devils would add another late in the game on an empty net during a last-ditch scoring attempt for the Amerks.

Rochester remains in first place in the North division and will be back in action Wednesday, Dec. 5, in a home tilt against Utica, with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Americans currently lead the season series with the Comets, 2-1.

Utica defeated the Laval Rocket, 5-4, on Saturday night.