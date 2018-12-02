ALLEY, Lieselotte B. (Sauer)

Of Derby, entered into rest November 28, 2018; beloved wife of the late Ronald; devoted mother of Peter, Dorothy, George, Michele and the late Sharon; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Rachel, Dylan and Veronica; and great-grandmother of Nathan and Logan. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a gathering in Lieselotte's memory at LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (City Chapel), 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, on Monday from 2-3 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow.